International Friendly: Kosovo v Turkey

The world governing body failed to recognise the Balkan state until their lobbying paid off and they finally made their competitive bow against Haiti in March.

That clash at the Olympic Stadium Adem Jashari in Mitrovica ended goalless, so coach Albert Bunjaki, who was appointed in July 2009, will be hoping to mastermind the nation's first competitive victory at the same ground on Wednesday.

Bunjaki, the youngest coach of his country when he was appointed as Edmond Rugova's successor in 2009, will be hoping the clash is his finest hour.

Neither side will feature in the upcoming FIFA World Cup finals, but Kosovo could make their presence felt with a shock win.

Turkey will have other ideas, though, as they attempt to rebuild following the disappointment of missing out on a play-off spot for the showpiece in Brazil.

They will not have to keep a close eye on talented Manchester United teenager Adnan Januzaj, as the winger opted against playing for Kosovo in favour of Belgium - his country of birth.

Turkey finished fourth in Group D, with a defeat against the Nertherlands sealing their fate.

Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder were on target for Louis van Gaal's men, but Kosovo will not have players of their pedigree in the ranks so Turkey will be expected to come out on top.

There was a sold-out crowd of 17,000 for the clash with Haiti and fans who get another glimpse of their country playing in only their second FIFA-recognised game will hope not to be disappointed on Wednesday.