International Friendly: Scotland v England

Shaun Maloney scored the only goal as Gordon Strachan's side secured a valuable 1-0 triumph at Celtic Park in Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier.

The victory, described as "mesmerising" by Strachan, leaves Scotland three points adrift of Poland in Group D, and alongside Ireland and Germany.

It is, therefore, with great confidence that Scotland welcome England to the same stadium for a mouth-watering friendly.

However, the contest may well be hindered by Strachan's admission that he is prepared to shuffle his pack.

The manager said: "I think so, because they [Scotland's players] put so much into that game.

"That was like one of those big heavyweight boxing matches. We've played in football games and believed in that and we've played in a more physical duel and dealt with that as well."

One man certain to miss out is striker Steven Fletcher, who had to be withdrawn versus Ireland due to an ankle knock.

Strachan has confirmed he will not risk the Sunderland man, meaning Derby County's Chris Martin could earn a start against the country of his birth.

England will also be depleted, with Leighton Baines ruled out due to a hamstring injury and goalkeeper Joe Hart having left the squad.

Luke Shaw, ineligible for Saturday's 3-1 victory over Slovenia, is set to start at left-back, while either former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster or Ben Foster will take over from Hart in goal.

Yet manager Hodgson insists that his men will not take the game lightly.

"We will take the game very seriously," Hodgson said. "Please don't get the impression that I don't take the game seriously and don't have a lot of respect for it because I do. But that's the same for every game, to be fair.

"That was the case with Norway and Denmark in recent friendlies because that's the way we operate.

"I make it clear to the players that you don't get many international possibilities, whether you are playing San Marino or whether you are playing Argentina or Germany or Brazil.

"It's the same shirt, the same cap and one game might be easier to win than others but it doesn't affect your attitude towards it. That's my message, the mantra if you like, and I hope the players pick up on it."

England also enter the clash on a high after maintaining their perfect record in Group E of Euro 2016 qualifying by beating Slovenia.

Hodgson's team ran out 3-2 victors in their most recent meeting with Scotland, which took place at Wembley last August.