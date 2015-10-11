Iran v Japan: Queiroz and hosts relishing test

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz is relishing the opportunity to test his players against Asian powerhouse Japan.

Queiroz's Iran and Japan will meet in an international friendly in Tehran on Tuesday.

The friendly fixture comes after both teams played in scorching conditions in the Asian World Cup qualifying section.

Iran contended with oppressive heat as they drew 1-1 draw in Muscat, Oman and Japan were 3-0 winners over Syria in the Omani capital.

Queiroz was happy with his young group of players post-match as they sit atop Group D ahead of a testing date against the likes of Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Yuto Nagatomo.

"Everything is going well with us, but we're playing a very good team in Japan," he said via FFIRI.ir.

"They have international players who have played with Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, so they have lots of quality.

"It will be a good chance for our players to match up against those with international experience."

Queiroz encouraged fans to attend the game at Azadi Stadium, saying all of the team's energy is focused on Tuesday.

"If we get 50,000 people in the stadium that will be a win for Iran."

Japan will be looking for continued improvement after seeing off Syria in stifling Omani conditions.

AC Milan playmaker Honda is expected to play, and will be hoping for a better performance up front after Japan squandered numerous chances against Syria.

"In attack we are not quite there yet," he said.

"Looking at the flow of the game against Syria we should have scored more.

"We had plenty of chances to. We lacked power and precision."

Both teams will be looking for a win ahead of the next round of qualifiers in November.