Is Arsenal star Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Arsenal will need star player Bukayo Saka to be fit for the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday if they're to get their Premier League title challenge back on track.

It's been a testing few games for Arsenal in the Premier Leauge, with draws against Liverpool and Chelsea made worse by their defeats to Newcastle and Bournemouth. In dropping those 10 points, the Gunners are now nine points behind leaders Liverpool after just 11 games this term.

Nottingham Forest are tricky customers, too, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side level on points with Arsenal. In order to beat them, Mikel Arteta will want a full compliment of players to select from, but as Premier League injuries begin to rack up this season, there are concerns about the fitness of Bukayo Saka ahead of the match.

Is Bukayo Saka injured for Arsenal this weekend?

Arsenal might be without Saka this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

After limping off in the 80th minute against Chelsea on November 10, Saka then withdrew from the latest England squad due to the same leg injury he had sustained at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta highlighted after the game that "it didn't look good" for Saka, who has since been rehabilitating at Arsenal in order to get himself fit for the domestic return.

Saka had to miss England duty due to injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his withdrawal from the England squad, it seems like Saka will have at least some involvment against Nottingham Forest - either from the start or as a second-half substitute.

The Mail report that Arsenal expect the Englishman to make a full return in time for the return of Premier League football, while the Fantasy Premier League website has also given Saka a 75 per cent chance of getting himself fit for Saturday.

Arsenal will need their star player to get himself back up to speed as quickly as possible, with crucial Premier League and Champions League games set to come thick and fast over the next month.

The Gunners face London derbies against West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace, Champions League matches versus Sporting Lisbon and Monaco, as well as Manchester United and Everton at the Emirates all before Christmas.

With Ben White missing during that period, Saka is certainly needed to give Arsenal's right side some much needed balance.