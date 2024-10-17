Is Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli injured? Premier League injury update
Arsenal look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League this Saturday against Bournemouth but is Gabriel Martinelli available?
Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt for the weekend.
After coming from behind in two successive home games against newly promoted sides, Arsenal are third in the league, just one point off leaders Liverpool. Arsenal have already beaten Aston Villa and Tottenham in the league, as well as Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, in a strong start to the season.
With Premier League injuries mounting up now, Arsenal next face Bournemouth away from home, who lost their previous Premier League game to Leicester, but there are questions surrounding the fitness of Gabriel Martinelli.
Is Gabriel Martinelli injured this weekend?
After a slow start to the season Martinelli’s form in recent weeks has been electric, with two goals and two assists in his last three Premier League matches.
His performances earned him a call-up to the Brazil national team over the international break, but the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) released a statement on the forward’s fitness.
After being seen wearing tape during training the CBF released a statement confirming that Martinelli had a problem in his right calf.
“Player Gabriel Martinelli complained of pain in his right calf and underwent an MRI on Sunday night which showed a small area of muscle edema in the area,” the CBF said. “The athlete continues to undergo physiotherapy treatment under the care of the Brazilian national team’s medical department.”
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Martinelli had played five minutes at the end of Brazil’s 2-1 victory over Chile and since the statement was an unused substitute against as Brazil beat Peru, suggesting the injury is not too serious.
Arsenal have been in contact with Brazil’s medical department and did not insist on Martinelli returning to England early.
VIDEO Why Angel Gomes Is The EXACT Player England Have Been Missing
Manager Mikel Arteta will be worried about Martinelli’s availability, especially with Kai Havertz withdrawing from national duty, Bukayo Saka limping off during England’s defeat to Greece on October 10 and captain Martin Odegaard’s long-term absence.
These concerns will be alleviated by the availability of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus, but Arsenal will still hope for a quick return to action for the Brazilian who has started all but one of Arsenal’s league fixtures this season.
Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.