Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has 'worrying' injury that is persisting, according to manager

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is nursing a troubling injury at the moment, according to his national team boss.

The Norwegian was rested against Sheffield United in the league last week before returning off the bench to score against West Ham United in the League Cup exit. In the weekend's defeat against Newcastle United, however, Odegaard was missing entirely, replaced by Kai Havertz.

Arsenal have yet to comment on the fitness of their star midfielder – who has not been seen in training yet this week.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been without Martin Odegaard for the last two games (Image credit: Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

"We are worried about Martin. He is very doubtful," Norway coach Stale Solbakken said, as per TV2 in Norway.

"He has an injury that doesn't seem to let go. We'll have to see what happens this week. He will be examined even more, then we will see what it brings in terms of matches and playing time."

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

While Arsenal fans will hope it is just a knock that Odegaard hasn't shifted yet, there is concern following recent injuries to the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus. In the case of Smith Rowe, manager Mikel Arteta only addressed the knee injury he picked up against Sheffield United when he was left out of the starting lineup against West Ham days later.

The Mirror, meanwhile, claims that fellow midfielder Thomas Partey is set to sit out the rest of 2023 through injury.

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe is also injured at current (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal can add Jurrien Timber to their list of absentees, with the Dutchman injuring his anterior cruciate ligament on Matchday 1 of the Premier League season.

The Emirates Stadium hosts Sevilla in the Champions League tomorrow.

