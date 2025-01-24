Is Brennan Johnson injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Tottenham winger

Brennan Johnson has been absent for Spurs over the past week and faces more time on the sidelines

Tottenham’s injury problems have continued to grow this week with the news that Dominic Solanke is set to miss around six weeks – a significant blow to a side already missing several key attacking personnel ahead of their clash with Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Brennan Johnson has been part of that sidelined contingent over the past week for struggling Spurs, who have not won a Premier League game since beating bottom side Southampton back on December 15.

The winger missed Tottenham’s 3-2 defeat at Everton last Sunday and their victory by the same scoreline away to Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Brennan Johnson set for weeks out for Tottenham after injury blow

Johnson will remain out of action for another few weeks to come, with manager Ange Postecoglou confirming ahead of that trip to Germany that the Welsh international is not expected back imminently.

Postecoglou said: "Brennan and Biss (Yves Bissouma) picked up knocks against Arsenal [earlier this month]. Biss isn't too bad but Brennan's is probably a bit more significant ... ) It's probably three or four weeks."

Ange Postecoglou has accepted responsibility for Tottenham's injury problems (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs were missing 14 senior players to injury on Thursday night including Solanke, Johnson, Bissouma, Timo Werner, Pape Sarr, and Guglielmo Vicario.

That has been a contributing factor to Spurs’ awful form, which has seen them drop to 15th in the Premier League.

Postecoglou has moved to take responsibility for those issues amid talk that his style of play may be playing a part in their hefty injury list.

The Australian said: "Every decision that is made is from me. I am responsible for this. If you want a head on a stick, take mine, but I am absolutely 100% confident that we are in a better place as a football club today than when I started."

Spurs return to Premier League action at home to Leicester in a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, then round off their Europa League league phase by hosting Swedish side Elfsborg on Thursday.

Tottenham have fared better on the continental stage than they have in the league this season: they sit sixth in the 36-team table and would be guaranteed progress straight to the last 16 of the Europa League with a victory in their eighth and final league phase game.