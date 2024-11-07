Is Chelsea ace Cole Palmer injured? Premier League injury update

After coming sixth last season, an improvement on a disastrous 2022/23 season where they finished 12th, Chelsea have started their current campaign exceptionally well, and sit fourth, above rivals Arsenal.

Having lost just two games, to the top two of Liverpool and Manchester City, and drawing to a high-flying Nottingham Forest, Chelsea may feel the only result they could be disappointed with is a draw at home to underperforming Crystal Palace.

They also drew to a Manchester United side perhaps buoyed by the supposed new manager bounce, a game in which Cole Palmer received a potential Premier League injury - prior to a tough fixture against Arsenal when Premier League action returns.

Is Chelsea star Cole Palmer injured this weekend?

Palmer is an injury doubt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having contributed 33 goals and assists last season expectation was heavy on Cole Palmer’s shoulders this season and the Englishman has not failed to disappoint with 12 goal contributions in just 10 matches.

Palmer, who is 25/1 to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, played the full 90 minutes against Manchester United but the 22-year-old was on the wrong end of a knee-high challenge from Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez, with VAR being consulted on the outcome of the tackle.

Enzo Maresca, manager of Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea Coach Enzo Maresca said: “I don't think he has the intention of going for the ball. For me, it is clear.

“It was not the intention to go for the ball. He goes for the legs. There is no doubt about the decision. I think it is quite clearly a red.”

Maresca - who ranked at no.44 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - also confirmed that Palmer had applied an icepack to his knee after the match to reduce the swelling.

Reports suggest that Chelsea initially hoped Palmer’s soreness would reduce, but the club are expected to give the young winger a scan, prior to their clash against Arsenal, to ensure the injury is not serious. FourFourTwo would therefore suggest Palmer is likely to return in time for the Arsenal game.

Palmer, who won the PFA Young Player of the Year last year, would have been rested for Thursday’s match against Armenian side Noah anyway, as he was left out of Chelsea’s Europa League Conference squad due to load management.

Maresca will have plenty of backup in Pedro Neto, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku, but will know that Palmer will be crucial if they are to stay ahead of Arsenal in the league.