Manchester City may sign the fastest player in the Premier League: report

Manchester City could be tempted into securing a potential deal for a player who could become the fastest in the Premier League.

The Treble winners already boast the most rapid player in the Premier League, in the form of England star Kyle Walker. Last season, the veteran full-back clocked up 37.31km/h in a sprint, faster than the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Brennan Johnson, who were second and third respectively.

But all three could be pipped by another incoming star.

Kyle Walker currently tops player speed charts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is rumoured to have hit something of a stumbling block in terms of his current contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Davies, 23, is under contract with Bayern until 2025 but is said to be going back and forth over the finer details of a new deal in Germany. That has therefore placed clubs such as Manchester City and Real Madrid on high alert, with Plettigoal recently stating how negotiations are continuing to 'stall'.

Davies joined Bayern Munich from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps back in 2019 and has established himself as one of Europe's best left-backs over the last few years. Having already won five titles with Thomas Tuchel's side and the UEFA Champions League back in 2020, Die Roten are still said to be extremely keen on extending his deal.

Alphonso Davies is on the radar of Europe's elite (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is Real Madrid who continue to push forward in their pursuit of the player, with Davies said to be top of their wishlist when it comes to recruiting a new left-back. Bosses with the Spanish giants are said to be in regular contact with Davies' representatives and a potential move this summer is yet to be ruled out.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are also long-term admirers of the Canada international, with his pace, power and attacking output just some of the impressive facets of his game.

"He played with Alaba for three years… they are friends, you know, they will talk a lot, but he is also friends with other players from other clubs, and he also knows players from other clubs in the Premier League and La Liga," boasted Alphonso's agent Nick Huoseh recently, when asked about any potential move to the Bernabeu.

