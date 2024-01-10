Manchester City report: Agent says 'the new Maradona' will 'play for Man City'

Manchester City are said to be in pole position to sign the forward who many believe could be the next Diego Maradona.

Despite winning the Club World Cup to end the year, a sluggish start to December has left Pep Guardiola's side with a task on their hands if they are to retain their Premier League title.

City currently sit in third, five points off the league-leaders Liverpool but have been quiet, so far, in the January transfer window.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of Europe's most-wanted wingers (Image credit: Getty)

Kalvin Phillips looks set for an exit after failing to make his mark on the side, but City have been handed a boost in their long-running quest to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his agent revealed that they were one of the clubs that the Napoli forward would consider moving to.

The Georgian international only moved to the Serie A club at the start of last season but proved an inspired signing, notching up 12 league goals and helping guide Napoli to their first league title since 1990.

The 22-year-old's slight physique and mazy dribbling abilities have led to comparisons with Argentine great and former Napoli legend Diego Maradona.

Kvaratskhelia has yet to sign a new contract with the Italian club and although his agent, Mamuka Jugeli, ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia, he did say that City were a club the winger would consider joining in the future.

“Napoli increased [Victor] Osimhen’s contract, but Khvicha wouldn’t accept a transfer to Saudi even if he offered him a billion euros,” Jugeli told 1TV Sport Georgia.

“For example, he would probably agree to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Manchester City.

“Khvicha has different desires and goals: he wants to succeed, and he is already achieving it.”

Victor Osimhen is attracting interest from the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is not only Kvaratskhelia that faces an uncertain future at Napoli, with several clubs lining up a move for star striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian notched up 26 goals last term and has attracted plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, most notably Chelsea and Arsenal.

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City may sign the fastest player in the Premier League: report

Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants shock Real Madrid move after buying house in Spain, as release clause bombshell emerges: report

Manchester City report: Joshua Kimmich 'set' for BARGAIN switch to Premier League