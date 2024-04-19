Is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Steven Chicken
published

Premier League joint-top scorer Erling Haaland asked to be substituted against Real Madrid, according to Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Liverpool
(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Erling Haaland’s substitution during his side’s Champions League quarter-final exit to Real Madrid on Wednesday night has left his prospects of starting against Fulham on Saturday evening in some uncertainty.

The Manchester City striker was replaced by Julian Alvarez after the whistle marked the end of 90 minutes and the coming of extra time, with Kevin De Bruyne and Manuel Akanji later going off to make way for Mateo Kovacic and John Stones.

