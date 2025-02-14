Is Naomi Girma injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea defender
Chelsea's new signing is still waiting for make her debut after her world record move from San Diego Wave
Naomi Girma is still waiting to make her Chelsea debut following her world record move from San Diego Wave thanks to an ongoing injury issue.
The United States international became women's football's first million dollar player when she crossed the Atlantic to join Chelsea last month.
However, table-topping Chelsea have had to crack on without Girma since her arrival, with former Blues boss Emma Hayes also leaving Girma out of her USA squad for February's SheBelieves Cup fixtures.
Naomi Girma debut date pencilled in as Sonia Bompastor confirms injury status
Chelsea have continued to dominate despite Girma's absence, stretching their winning run to eight games in all competitions since drawing with Leicester City in the WSL in mid-December - the only time they have failed to win this season.
And Sonia Bompastor has shed some light on when her marquee new arrival might be available.
The Chelsea boss said: "Probably will be back after the international break.
"She's practicing with us this week, she's in a really good place, close to come back, but maybe not this weekend."
Chelsea will round out their pre-international break duties on Sunday afternoon as they host Everton.
The WSL season will then resume for Chelsea away to Brighton on March 2.
Chelsea remain in with a shout of doing the quadruple this season. They are seven points clear of Manchester United at the top of the WFL table and have already booked themselves a place in the League Cup final against Manchester City next month.
City will also provide Chelsea's opposition in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, while Crystal Palace will visit Kingsmeadow in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
