Is Naomi Girma injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Chelsea defender

Chelsea's new signing is still waiting for make her debut after her world record move from San Diego Wave

Naomi Girma of Chelsea waves to the crowd as she is unveiled as a Chelsea player prior to the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on January 26, 2025 in London, England.
Naomi Girma was unveiled to Chelsea fans last month (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Naomi Girma is still waiting to make her Chelsea debut following her world record move from San Diego Wave thanks to an ongoing injury issue.

The United States international became women's football's first million dollar player when she crossed the Atlantic to join Chelsea last month.

However, table-topping Chelsea have had to crack on without Girma since her arrival, with former Blues boss Emma Hayes also leaving Girma out of her USA squad for February's SheBelieves Cup fixtures.

Naomi Girma debut date pencilled in as Sonia Bompastor confirms injury status

Naomi Girma #4 of the United States poses for a photo with fans after playing Japan during the Women's Quarterfinal match during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France.

Naomi Girma was part of the USA squad at the Olympics (Image credit: Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images)

Chelsea have continued to dominate despite Girma's absence, stretching their winning run to eight games in all competitions since drawing with Leicester City in the WSL in mid-December - the only time they have failed to win this season.

And Sonia Bompastor has shed some light on when her marquee new arrival might be available.

Naomi Girma of USA during the Women's international friendly between England and the USA at Wembley Stadium on November 30, 2024 in London, England.

Naomi Girma is women's football's first million dollar player (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The Chelsea boss said: "Probably will be back after the international break.

"She's practicing with us this week, she's in a really good place, close to come back, but maybe not this weekend."

Chelsea will round out their pre-international break duties on Sunday afternoon as they host Everton.

The WSL season will then resume for Chelsea away to Brighton on March 2.

Sonia Bompastor, Head Coach of Chelsea speaks to her players following the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on November 24, 2024 in Kingston upon Thames, England.

Sonia Bompastor hopes to have Naomi Girma available from next month (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea remain in with a shout of doing the quadruple this season. They are seven points clear of Manchester United at the top of the WFL table and have already booked themselves a place in the League Cup final against Manchester City next month.

City will also provide Chelsea's opposition in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, while Crystal Palace will visit Kingsmeadow in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

