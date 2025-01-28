Why was Chelsea's star signing booed at Stamford Bridge?
Chelsea's star signing Naomi Girma was booed at their home ground
Naomi Girma signed for Chelsea on Sunday and was introduced to fans at Stamford Bridge before the London derby against Arsenal.
Girma walked out at the Chelsea stadium and was met with a chorus of boss from the Gunners supporters.
The jeers may just be because the record transfer has gone to one of their rivals or it may be because the club missed out on signing the defender themselves.
Chelsea's star signing: Naomi Girma breaks record transfer fee
Girma, who is number 29 in FourFourTwo's best current players list, had also been linked with the Gunners and French giants Lyon but the Blues won the race to sign the Olympic gold medallist.
Pundit Alex Scott revealed Arsenal had pursued the star and even asked her to have a hand in trying to sign her.
Scott said while interviewing Girma on the BBC: "There were a number of teams after you.
"Arsenal sent me along to the directors' box to try and help you be a Red, but it didn't turn out."
Chelsea have space in their star-studded team for Girma to have regular minutes as Kadeisha Buchanan ruptured her ACL earlier this season.
The Blues have huge stars in their team but they went above and beyond to secure Girma. The WSL club paid $1.1 million (£880,000) for the defender with the club pushing to win the Women's Champions League this season, a trophy that has eluded the club.
The closest Chelsea, who in FourFourTwo's view won't win the title this season with Barcelona too strong, have come to winning the European trophy was in 2021 where they reached the final. They played Barcelona and the Spanish giants demolished the Blues 4-0.
Chelsea have experienced bringing in players for record fees before.
The Blues had previously broken the transfer record in England when they signed Mayra Ramirez last January for €450,000 (£380,000).
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.