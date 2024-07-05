Is new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer responsible for one of the biggest transfers in English football? The Arsenal fan believes he's helped his club with a HUGE signing

Sir Keir Starmer made history on Friday when he became the first elected Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2005.

The Labour party defeated the Conservatives by a landslide and Starmer - an avid Arsenal fan - moved into Number 10 Downing Street.

Football plays a big part in the life of the new Prime Minister, who has held a season ticket at the Emirates Stadium ever since it opened, in 2006. But did you know that he also played a role in Declan Rice's record-breaking move from West Ham to the Gunners in 2023?

The Gunners met the Hammers at the London Stadium in April 2023, drawing 2-2, and Starmer was there with his son.

Declan Rice's stock was rising significantly amid impressive performances for club and country.

After the game, Starmer and his son went down to meet Rice and the now-new Prime Minister jokingly drafted up an Arsenal contract for the England international.

Declan Rice is now one of the first names on the teamsheet for England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mark Noble, Mr West Ham, took us down to meet Declan," said Starmer in an interview with the Telegraph.

"And so my boy had his programme open ready for signing and obviously we put the [mock] contract in underneath.

"Declan signed it and thought he was signing the programme, but actually he was signing for Arsenal!"

Declan Rice signed for Arsenal in July 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rice did then sign for the Gunners for £105 million that summer, making him the most expensive British player of all-time.

The midfielder became an important cog in Mikel Arteta's machine almost instantly and is now trying to play the same role for England in Euro 2024.

Rice and the rest of the Three Lions squad take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals at 5pm on Saturday.

