Is new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer responsible for one of the biggest transfers in English football? The Arsenal fan believes he's helped his club with a HUGE signing

New Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer believes he influenced one particular Arsenal acquisition

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer made history on Friday when he became the first elected Labour Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2005.

The Labour party defeated the Conservatives by a landslide and Starmer - an avid Arsenal fan - moved into Number 10 Downing Street.

Joe Nelson