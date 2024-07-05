Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Spain v Germany?

Euro 2024's quarter-finals are set to spring into life on Friday as hosts Germany take on Spain in a mouthwatering clash.

Germany beat Denmark to reach this stage whilst Luis de la Fuente's side successfully saw off Georgia. Both sides were expected to go deep into the tournament but both have pitted against each other.

Ahead of the contest in Stuttgart, FourFourTwo provides all the details on who is set to officiate the tie as well as who has been placed on VAR duties. Scroll down to find out everything you need to know.

WATCH | Why Spain Have The PERFECT System To Win The Euros

Who is the referee for Spain vs Germany at Euro 2024?

Anthony Taylor (Image credit: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/CPS Images/Getty Images)

Anthony Taylor is set to take charge of the clash at the MHP Arena, in what will be only his third game at the tournament. Both games the Englishman has officiated so far have ended 0-0, as he was the man in the middle for both Netherlands v France and Ukraine v Belgium.

Joining Taylor will be fellow English duo Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn who also recently worked together as a trio for the FIFA Club World Cup Final in Saudi Arabia.

Who is the VAR and fourth official for Spain vs Germany at Euro 2024?

Ivan Kruzliak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Kruzliak from Slovenia has been chosen as the fourth official, with the 40-year-old one of the more experienced names at the tournament this summer. Kruzliak mainly referees games in the Slovak first division, as well as games in UEFA competitions.

Stuart Attwell will support the encounter as a Video Assistant Referee. Atwell is a Premier League regular and will also have duo Bartosz Frankowski of Poland and Massimiliano Irrati from Italy as his Assistant Video Assistant Referees.

