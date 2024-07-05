Arsenal agree personal terms with superstar ahead of transfer: report

Arsenal are on the brink of their next summer signing, having struck personal terms with a major target.

Manager Mikel Arteta has promised that things are about to get busier in the transfer window, telling ESPN that, “With the new [PSR] regulations, there are certain things we have to respect and be conscious of and then obviously the Euros and Copa America are slowing everything down: hopefully now it is going to pick up a little bit.”

Thus far, Arsenal's only business has been to confirm the permanent signing of David Raya, following his loan spell from Brentford last season – but the Spaniard may be about to be joined by another new face, as Arteta prepares to overhaul Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League.

Arsenal have confirmed a permanent deal for goalkeeper David Raya (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato says that Euro 2024 star, Riccardo Calafiori, is “very close” to becoming a Gunner, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Arsenal have agreed a five-year deal worth €4 million per year for the Italian.

Another Italian outlet, TuttoMercatoWeb, recently claimed that Calafiori's club Bologna have already “said yes” to a fee – though this is unclear from the two most recent reports.

FourFourTwo understands that Juventus were originally interested in Calafiori but the Turin giants dragging their heels has allowed Arsenal to pounce. The closeness of a move is intriguing, in our opinion, given how often European clubs have seemingly used Premier League sides as ‘bait’ to push the price up for their players.

That's exactly what this looked like – but given Arteta's clear need for a defensively solid left-footer at left-back, it makes sense that Calafiori replaces the underwhelming Oleksandr Zinchenko on that side.

Riccardo Calafiori looks set for Arsenal (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been said to have a good relationship with selling club Bologna, stretching back to their 2021 capture of Takehiro Tomiyasu, which may well have paved the way for this move.

Calafiori is worth €30m, according to Transfermarkt.

