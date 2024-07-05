England line-up vs Switzerland taking shape, with shock selections touted

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to change formation and personnel for the Three Lions' Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham's spectacular bicycle kick and Harry Kane's extra-time header against Slovakia sent England to the last eight of the competition and Southgate's hand will be forced to make at least one change for the upcoming tie against the Swiss.

Centre-back Marc Guehi is suspended for the tie, which kicks off at 5pm in Dusseldorf, and Southgate is set to revert to the formation that he used when England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018.

Journalists at the training ground in the past week spotted that the Three Lions boss set out five mannequins on the pitch, hinting at a return to the three-at-the-back formation he utilised in the past.

Such a switch would see Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa replace Guehi, who was booked in the dramatic round-of-16 win over Slovakia, and be on the left side of a back three featuring Manchester City duo John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Ezri Konsa is in line for a start (Image credit: PA)

It is undecided who England's wing-backs will be, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Newcastle's Kieran Trippier and even Arsenal's Bukayo Saka all potential options in those positions.

Declan Rice's midfield partner is also not known at this point, with Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo having played there during Euro 2024 so far.

Manchester City and Real Madrid stars Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham are set to occupy no.10 spots behind captain Harry Kane, as Southgate looks to avoid Foden and Bellingham becoming the modern-day equivalent of the Steven Gerrard v Frank Lampard dilemma.

Bukayo Saka could be moving to wing-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

England have been criticised for a lack of adventure so far in their Euro 2024 campaign, which is rumoured to be Southgate's last major competition in charge of the Three Lions.

A Switzerland side who eliminated defending champions Italy in the last-16 awaits them on Saturday, with a semi-final tie against either the Netherlands or Turkey the reward for whoever triumphs in Dusseldorf.

