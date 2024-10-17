Is Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Kieran Trippier is a doubt for Newcastle United this weekend.

Newcastle sit in seventh place, just two points off the top four, after the opening seven games of the season. Eddie Howe’s team have started the season well with a win against Tottenham and a draw at home to Manchester City showing their ability to push for a European place after missing out last season.

Injuries are piling up in the Premier League for every team. But as the Toon take on a Brighton side who sit sixth in the Premier League, above Newcastle only on goal difference, but will Howe’s side be without key creator Kieran Trippier?

Is Kieran Trippier injured this weekend?

Eddie Howe may be without the experience of Trippier this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier has made the right-back spot his own again in recent weeks, despite playing just 58 minutes across Newcastle’s opening four league games.

However, the England international was taken off in the 71st minute of Newcastle’s 0-0 draw at Everton on October 5, with Eddie Howe giving an update after the game.

Tino Livramento may step in for Trippier (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He said he felt something but you're going off gestures and actions. He went down and felt his hamstring but I haven't spoken to him about that," said the Newcastle manager.

The club will have undoubtedly used the international break to assess the injury but it looks like the right-back is expected to miss their next game against Brighton.

Trippier missed eight games in the run-in of last season meaning Newcastle will want to avoid rushing the 34-year-old back from injury. Tino Livramento’s ability to shine at right back, alongside Emile Krafth as further back-up, could suggest Trippier may be rested even if the injury is not a serious one.

Newcastle face Brighton, Chelsea, and Arsenal in their next three league games, so Howe will be hoping Trippier does not face a long period on the sidelines.

Speaking on Trippier earlier in the season, after a victory against Wolves, Howe said: “You can’t underestimate what Kieran gives you…when Kieran came on, you could just feel his quality, whether that was his quality on the ball or his set-play delivery”.

A further update on Newcastle’s injuries is expected before the clash against Brighton, but strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson could be in line for a return alongside youngster Lewis Miley.