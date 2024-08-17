‘I was hoping for a Manchester City win in the FA Cup final, but with no European football this season, Newcastle can challenge for the Champions League again’: Harvey Barnes gives his verdict on 2024/25

Newcastle United will not be playing European football during the 2024/25 campaign – but winger Harvey Barnes hopes they can use that to their advantage.

The Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League in 2022/23 to return to the Champions League last term, for the first time since 2004.

But Eddie Howe’s side were drawn in a horror group with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and eventual finalists Borussia Dortmund, finishing bottom to exit Europe before Christmas, despite beating PSG in their opening home game.

VIDEO: Why Dominic Solanke Is Tottenham's Best Signing In Years

Newcastle then finished seventh in the Premier League, which would have been enough for a place in the Conference League, only for eighth-placed Manchester United to surprisingly beat Manchester City in the FA Cup Final.

That saw the Red Devils take a place in the Europa League, meaning sixth-placed Chelsea shuffled down to the Conference League, denying Newcastle a place in Europe.

Tonali will return in late August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barnes admits he’d been hoping Manchester City won at Wembley: “Definitely, because even though we knew we weren’t going to be in the Champions League, where we wanted to be, some sort of European football would still have been great for us,” he exclusively tells FourFourTwo.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“But this season we just have the Premier League to focus on now, hopefully with a fully fit squad.”

The extra workload of a European campaign saw the club hit by a number of injury absentees last term – including Barnes, who was ruled out from September until February.

barnes is targeting a strong season for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Magpies also lost Sandro Tonali to a betting ban, but the Italian returns in late August and their absence from Europe could give Newcastle some advantages. They feel that they can revisit the Champions League.

“We definitely can,” Barnes said. “Last season we had a lot of different challenges and it was tough, but we still did well in the end – we only missed out because of Manchester United winning the cup.

“Our aim is to be back up there. We’ve definitely got the quality in the squad to do it.”

More Newcastle United stories

Newcastle United squad for 2024/25: Eddie Howe's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Newcastle United 2024/25 away kit has been released, and it looks just like their best shirt ever