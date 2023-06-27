Newcastle United might just be signing the bargain of the summer – and no one's talking about it

Newcastle United might just be making the bargain of the summer, completely unopposed.

While the world has sat up to take note of the Magpies swooping for Italy international and Scudetto winner Sandro Tonali to bolster the midfield, there are other areas of the team that Eddie Howe is taking care of in the background.

This is going to be a big window for Newcastle – not least because FFP restrictions mean that the club have to be savvy in the way they do business. So every little bargain helps, right?

Sandro Tonali is set to move to Tyneside this summer (Image credit: Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan via Getty Images)

According to multiple sources, including the Chronicle, Newcastle are chasing full-back Tino Livramento for just £12 million.

The Southampton star injured his anterior cruciate ligament last season, ruling him out of the entirety of the 2022/23 season but prior to that, was one of the brightest right-backs in the country. Chelsea had a buyback clause but have since brought in Malo Gusto.

The deal makes a lot of sense for Newcastle. Kieran Trippier is 32, giving Livramento ample time to recover from his injury and develop into Trippier's successor. Eddie Howe's career ended due to a knee injury – and the Toon boss has a history of working with players who have suffered similar injuries and helping rehabilitate them.

Look at Newcastle's own Callum Wilson, who suffered two serious knee injuries under Howe at Bournemouth, or Arsenal cult hero Jack Wilshere, who went on loan to the south coast for that very reason. This could be a similarly shrewd move.

Tino Livramento could be an absolute bargain for Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty)

So it begs the question: why are Newcastle the only team seemingly interested in this move? Arsenal are moving for Jurrien Timber at three times the price, Ange Postecoglou would likely want an inverted full-back option like Livramento at Tottenham and Liverpool have explored backups for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Perhaps this will be a deal that others should be exploring.

Livramento is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt.

