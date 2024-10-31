Is Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood injured? Premier League injury update

Impressive Nottingham Forest face West Ham next but is Chris Wood fit?

Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25 Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates with Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground in Nottingham, England, on August 31, 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Chris Wood has been excellent for Nottingham Forest this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being substituted in a 3-1 win over Leicester Chris Wood is an injury doubt.

Nottingham Forest are a team in fine form, even as Premier League injuries mount up. They are currently seventh in the league, just two points off the Champions League places after a magnificent start to the season. Forest have won four matches, including a superb victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

When Premier League action returns on Saturday, Forest are visited by a West Ham side who are finding some form having won two of their last three games including a win against Manchester United that ultimately proved to be the nail in the coffin for Erik Ten Hag. Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping the in-form Chris Wood is fit to take on the Hammers.

Is Chris Wood injured for Nottingham Forest this weekend?

Everton and Nottingham Forest in action in a Premier League match at Goodison Park in April 2024.

Wood is a doubt for the Tricky Trees (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer described Chris Wood’s form as the “form of his life,” and it’s hard to disagree with the record Premier League goal scorer. Wood has seven goals in nine appearances so far this season and needs just three more goals to become Nottingham Forest’s all-time leading Premier League goal scorer.

The New-Zealand born striker bagged two goals against Leicester in his last game, making it four goals in three games, but was substituted in the 81st minute.

Nottingham Forest squad for 2024/25 NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Nuno Espirito Santo, the Nottingham Forest manager looks on during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at City Ground on August 31, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Nuno may be without his star forward (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wood was seen icing his foot on the bench following the substitution, a site that Forest fans did not welcome, and Forest Manager Espirito Santo could not provide much of an update.

He said: “I hope not. Let’s assess, but I hope not.”

However, Wood himself gave an update after the match that will have relieved FPL managers and Forest fans alike.

Wood said: “He just stood on my foot and it’s one of those. Hopefully it should be alright. It’s got another week to go. No, nothing too bad.”

With Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa coming up in their next seven games, Wood’s fitness and goalscoring prowess will be key if Forest want to maintain a position in the top-half of the league table.

