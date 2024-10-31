Is Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood injured? Premier League injury update

Chris Wood has been excellent for Nottingham Forest this season

After being substituted in a 3-1 win over Leicester Chris Wood is an injury doubt.

Nottingham Forest are a team in fine form, even as Premier League injuries mount up. They are currently seventh in the league, just two points off the Champions League places after a magnificent start to the season. Forest have won four matches, including a superb victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

When Premier League action returns on Saturday, Forest are visited by a West Ham side who are finding some form having won two of their last three games including a win against Manchester United that ultimately proved to be the nail in the coffin for Erik Ten Hag. Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping the in-form Chris Wood is fit to take on the Hammers.

Is Chris Wood injured for Nottingham Forest this weekend?

Wood is a doubt for the Tricky Trees (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer described Chris Wood’s form as the “form of his life,” and it’s hard to disagree with the record Premier League goal scorer. Wood has seven goals in nine appearances so far this season and needs just three more goals to become Nottingham Forest’s all-time leading Premier League goal scorer.

The New-Zealand born striker bagged two goals against Leicester in his last game, making it four goals in three games, but was substituted in the 81st minute.

Nuno may be without his star forward (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wood was seen icing his foot on the bench following the substitution, a site that Forest fans did not welcome, and Forest Manager Espirito Santo could not provide much of an update.

He said: “I hope not. Let’s assess, but I hope not.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Wood himself gave an update after the match that will have relieved FPL managers and Forest fans alike.

Wood said: “He just stood on my foot and it’s one of those. Hopefully it should be alright. It’s got another week to go. No, nothing too bad.”

VIDEO Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

With Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa coming up in their next seven games, Wood’s fitness and goalscoring prowess will be key if Forest want to maintain a position in the top-half of the league table.