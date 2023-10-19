Is this the REAL reason Neymar has had his career ruined by injury?

Neymar is has suffered another injury: this time, an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Now 31 and playing in the Saudi Pro League, this might be the last we'll ever see of him in Europe.

It's a huge shame. He made the Ballon d'Or top 10 while playing outside Europe – unheard of in the modern day – before forming one of the most iconic frontlines in football history and becoming the most expensive footballer of all time. There were those who believed he'd rival Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in being the greatest on Earth; back home, it was believed that he would end the long-awaited World Cup drought.

The boy from Sao Paulo has had an excellent career, breaking Pele's record for Brazil goals, winning titles in three countries: should he win an AFC Champions League, he'd manage a unique achievement of European trophies in three continents, too. He's had a great career… but not an extraordinary one. And it's thanks to injuries.

VIDEO: Was David Beckham EVER Actually A Great Footballer?

Did Neymar have his career derailed… before he was 21?

Neymar has enjoyed a great career – but not an extraordinary one (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

This was supposed to be one of the greatest players to ever play the game – yet he missed over 100 matches for Paris Saint-Germain. Injury has robbed us of an all-timer in the league of Pele – and it's ironic, in a way.

Neymar was hailed as the new Pele while coming through at Santos. Incredibly, he played more times for his boyhood side than any other in his career. But what may shock you… is how many times that actually was.

225 – all before the age of 21. That's an astounding number of senior matches in one of the most physical environments in professional football. Is it possible that Neymar simply burned out over time?

Neymar played an obscene number of goals for Santos (Image credit: Helio Suenaga/LatinContent via Getty Images)

The Brazilian was never the most physical player, anyway. He was slight and wiry, drawing fouls from opponents as his ankles took the brunt. It was brutal in Brazil: it didn't ease off too much in Europe.

In England, we cite the cases of Jack Wilshere and Michael Owen as wonderkid superstars who were burdened with regular roles at a young age. There's a parallel with Neymar – and he didn't exactly get much respite. A talisman for club and country, he was constantly being rushed back to action, whether that's vital Champions League knockout fixtures every blooming season or World Cup games as recently as last December.

There was those shocked by him moving to Saudi Arabia at 31, yet it's not too uncommon for many Brazilians to leave Europe at an early age, is it?

The move to Paris Saint-Germain never helped Neymar's case to be the GOAT… and neither did Brazil

Neymar couldn't career Paris Saint-Germain to glory in Europe (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Ultimately, Neymar had a damn fine career – but the 2017 record-breaking move to PSG was the breaking point. He moved to step out of Messi's shadow and became responsible for pushing a boulder up the hill in France.

Likewise, Brazil has not been blessed with another generation of the three Rs, Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho. The 2010s gave them just one man with the talent of all three – and he couldn't drag them to glory on his own, as he bowed out from the Selecao's best chance, a home World Cup, with a serious back injury.

Neymar may well be remembered for being a disappointment by some. He had the hopes of his country on his shoulders and Messi's move to PSG was seen as some as proof that Neymar on his own there had failed. But it's important to note just how big the hype was – and just how big the natural talent was to accompany it.

Unfortunately, when you're just that good… you're going to play a lot. Seemingly, Neymar's body couldn't take the strain.

More Neymar stories

Neymar broke the all-time Brazil scoring record – but insisted he wasn't better than Pele, whose record he broke.

The Brazilian aimed a dig at French football upon joining Al-Hilal, while countryman Julio Baptista claimed he'd have been great at Arsenal.