Neymar touted for shock Arsenal move by former Gunner

By Mark White
published

Arsenal would be the perfect destination for Neymar, according to countryman, Julio Baptista

Potential Arsenal target Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain arrives on the pitch before the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille OSC at Parc des Princes on February 19, 2023 in Paris, France.
(Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

Arsenal would be the perfect destination for Neymar – and the PSG superstar could "complete" the Gunners' squad.

That's according to former star, Julio Baptista, who has made the suggestion that the most expensive player of all time should resurrect his career in north London. The No.10 has been expected to depart the French capital this summer after six years, after Paris Saint-Germain ultras turned up at his house towards the end of last season, demanding his exit from the Parc Des Princes. 

Baptista, who played for Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid during the 2006/07 season, now says that all his fellow Brazilian needs is to play under Mikel Arteta to rediscover the sparkle that's been lost of late. 

Julio Baptista of Arsenal celebrates with Thierry Henry of Arsenal (R) after Baptista scored during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between Arsenal and Hamburg SV at The Emirates Stadium on November 21, 2006 in London, England.

Julio Baptista celebrates with Thierry Henry while at Arsenal (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“It’s interesting,” Baptista told GOAL on behalf of Gambling Zone. “I think Neymar is comfortable at PSG, but maybe the best move for him is to create a new atmosphere at a new club – maybe a club that supports him and gives him all the confidence that he needs. He doesn’t have that at PSG. The fans don’t like him a lot and maybe it is time to move on and try something different. Why not?”

“Arsenal is one of the best clubs in Europe. We know that the last eight or so years, Arsenal have not produced their best or been as competitive. But now, with Arteta, Arsenal have something different. 

“They have started to construct something powerful. Why not [sign Neymar]? Maybe this could be the key. In Brazil we say that you have the house, you have everything, and you just need the key to open it. 

“Maybe Neymar is the key to open and complete everything at Arsenal. He is an incredible player.”

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal celebrates after the MLS All-Star Game between Arsenal FC and MLS All-Stars at Audi Field on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Mikel Arteta would be the perfect manager for Neymar, according to Julio Baptista (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are on the brink of tying up another deal for a Brazilian, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming that a deal for 23-year-old Gremio star Bitello is being "finalised".

Transfermarkt values Neymar at €60m, with the 31-year-old's contract not set to expire until 2025. 

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window. 

The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, tooTakehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound

Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs

