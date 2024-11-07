Is Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero injured? Premier League injury update

After a first season under Ange Postecoglou full of impressive attacking displays and intriguing defensive high-lines, Tottenham have started the season in typical turbulent fashion.

They’ve scored three or more against Everton, Brentford, Manchester United, West Ham and Aston Villa as well as knocking Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup. Yet they’ve also thrown away a two-goal lead on the way to losing to Brighton and lost to Crystal Palace who had failed to win all season.

Their second-half performance against Aston Villa was emphatic, scoring four times to recover from being a goal down, but as Premier League injuries mount up, defender Cristian Romero was taken off with a knock.

Is Tottenham star Cristian Romero injured this weekend?

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero

Whilst Spurs’ attack has clicked this season, scoring the most goals in the league after 10 games, their defence has been less impressive, keeping just two clean sheets.

However, Romero is vital to the way Ange’s side play and offers a serious threat at set pieces.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou

After the game Potecoglou - who ranked at no.36 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - gave an update.

He said: “Romero yeah, it was in that challenge again. He felt his foot was sore. I don't have any sort of further information.

“Obviously, he's a pretty tough cookie for him to come off, it must be sore, but yeah, look it's not ideal.”

Reports from Argentina suggest that Romero has injured his ligaments, but escaped without fracturing a bone which could have led to a significant period out.

If these reports are correct, FourFourTwo would suggest that Romero will miss Spurs’ home game against Ipswich when Premier League action returns this weekend, but will return for their next match, away at Manchester City after the international break.

Given Micky van de Ven’s hamstring injury, Spurs fans will be relieved that their vice-captain is not set to miss multiple league matches.