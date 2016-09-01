Isco staying is great news for Madrid - Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said he is delighted team-mate Isco decided to stay put at the European champions.

Isco was linked with a deadline day move to either Tottenham or Malaga, but the 24-year-old Spain international midfielder ended up remaining at the LaLiga giants when the transfer window shut on Wednesday.

And after hearing that Isco will stay in the Spanish capital, Ramos expressed his satisfaction

"Isco staying at Real Madrid is great news and makes me happy," Ramos said.

"We all know what type of player he is, what he is capable of, and he brings a lot to the team."

Isco - nursing an injury - has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, with coach Zinedine Zidane preferring youngster Marco Asensio in the starting XI.

The former Malaga man did come off the bench in Madrid's season-opening win at Real Sociedad, but he missed the victory over Celta Vigo due to injury.