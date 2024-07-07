Chelsea prepare seismic multi-player swap deal to lure coveted Serie A striker to the Premier League: report

Chelsea are looking to strike a deal with a Serie A side, as the Blues up their search for a new centre forward. Enzo Maresca is bidding to put his stamp on a new chapter at Stamford Bridge and with European football to come in his first season, tough tests are ahead for the former Leicester City boss.

Having replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout earlier this summer, Maresca already has Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson in the building but Chelsea want to make a statement summer signing and could have already sounded out a potential target.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen remains one of the most feared strikers in Europe and it is Chelsea who wish to make him their statement signing during the summer window, according to reports from TEAMtalk.

Osimhen, 25, scored 17 goals for the Italian giants last season, once again proving his might amongst Europe's elite. His terrific hold-up play combined with deadly finishing and a staggering turn of pace made him, at times, impossible to defend against for many defences in Italy.

Valued at £100million by Transfermarkt, Chelsea have been told they must pay upwards of that fee in order to lure him from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, but are said to have offered Romelu Lukaku, Trevor Chalobah and Cesare Casadei as part of what would be an incredible multi-player swap deal.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues can pull off a transfer of this magnitude and Osimhen arriving in the Premier League likely make him one of the most feared strikers in the division ahead of next season, so we see it as a deal that could project Maresca's men to the next level.

"I'm with Napoli, I signed a new contract," Osimhen said earlier this summer when quizzed on his future. "I'm enjoying my time there. I think I've already made up my mind, I already know what I want to do in my career.

"Since I've started, I've been the one making my own decisions and everything is working out well for me. I already know the next step I want to take, so for now I just want to finish the season strong."

