Chelsea prepare seismic multi-player swap deal to lure coveted Serie A striker to the Premier League: report

By
published

Chelsea are in the market for a new forward this summer and are looking to Italy

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli dejection during the Serie A football match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Naples (Italy), May 11th, 2024 in front of a Chelsea badge
Victor Osimhen has long been linked with a move to the Premier League (Image credit: Future)

Chelsea are looking to strike a deal with a Serie A side, as the Blues up their search for a new centre forward. Enzo Maresca is bidding to put his stamp on a new chapter at Stamford Bridge and with European football to come in his first season, tough tests are ahead for the former Leicester City boss.

Having replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout earlier this summer, Maresca already has Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson in the building but Chelsea want to make a statement summer signing and could have already sounded out a potential target.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.