Italia 90 legend Toto Schillaci dies aged 59

Former Italy striker Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci has died at the age of 59.

Schillaci was the leading scorer at the Italia 90 World Cup, with his six goals firing his country to a third-place finish and cementing his place as one of his generation's most beloved cult figures.

The former Inter and Juventus striker had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022 and was taken to a hospital in Palermo last week, with a statement released saying he was receiving treatment to stabilise his heartbeat.

“He made an entire nation dream during the Magic Nights of Italia ‘90," Inter said in a statement. "FC Internazionale Milan gathers around the Schillaci family for the passing of Totò.”

Schillaci had gone into the 1990 World Cup as a fringe player for the Azzurri, competing with the likes of Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini for a place in the starting XI, but after scoring the winner in Italy's opener against Switzerland kept his place in the team. The goals kept coming as Italy went on to lose to defending champions Argentina in the semi-final before Schillaci netted his sixth goal of the tournament in a 2-1 win over England in the third-placed play-off.

Schillaci would add the Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player to his Golden Boot and he finished second in the 1990 Ballon d'Or voting, behind Germany skipper Lothar Matthaus.

Toto Schillaci in action for Italy during the 1990 World Cup semi-final against Argentina

Born in Palermo, Schillaci began his senior career with Sicilian side Messina, finishing the 1988/89 season as the top scorer in Serie B, before signing for Juventus that summer. His 21 goals in the 1989/90 season saw him earn a place in the Italia 90 World Cup squad.

That tournament would prove to be the high point of Schillaci's career, as injuries hampered his progress, meaning he would net only 15 goals over the next two seasons at Juventus before moving to Inter in 1992.

After two years at the San Siro, Schillaci moved to Japanese side Jubilo Iwata, where he spent three prolific seasons and became the first Italian player to play in and then win the J.League, as he bowed out with a title win in 1997, before announcing his retirement in 1999.

After hanging up his boots he opened a youth football academy back in Palermo. He was sadly diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago and leaves behind three children: Jessica, Mattia and Nicole.

