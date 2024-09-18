Italia 90 legend Toto Schillaci dies aged 59

Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci was the leading scorer at the 1990 World Cup

Former Italy striker Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci has died at the age of 59.

Schillaci was the leading scorer at the Italia 90 World Cup, with his six goals firing his country to a third-place finish and cementing his place as one of his generation's most beloved cult figures.

