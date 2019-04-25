Italian giants target Alexis Sanchez – on one condition

The Chilean joined the Old Trafford club from Arsenal in January last year on a deal worth around £500,000 per week but has failed to make an impact in a Red Devils shirt.

The Independent reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are keen to get Sanchez off their wage bill with a sale this summer, but his enormous salary package has put off potential suitors including PSG.

A source went as far as to say there is “almost no market for him”.

Inter are believed to be the only major European club who have retained an interest in the 30-year-old, but the Serie A side would need the forward to take a drastic salary cut for a move to go through.

Sanchez’s representatives are understood to be weighing up whether or not it would be worth lowering their demands to find him a new club.

Another United player on Inter’s radar is Antonio Valencia, who has confirmed he will leave at the end of the season and is interested in a move to Major League Soccer.

However, clubs have been reluctant to hand a ‘Designated Player’ spot to a defender, meaning the Ecuador international could have to return to a winger role to force through a move across the Atlantic.

