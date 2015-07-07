Italy coach Conte to stand trial in match-fixing case

A court in Italy has ordered Antonio Conte to stand trial to answer accusations of sporting fraud as part of a wider investigation into match-fixing.

The Italy head coach was hit with a four-month ban in 2012 after failing to report alleged manipulating of results in two matches during his time as Siena coach in the 2010-11 season.

The Court of Cremona has now requested the 45-year-old take the stand as part of a match-fixing probe, a spokesperson for the Italian FA (FIGC) confirmed to Perform.

Reports in Italy suggested Conte would be asked to stand trial, and that he could even resign as Italy boss in an attempt to clear his name, although FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio denied those claims last week.

During his time as Juventus coach, Conte steered the club to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2014.

Conte resigned his position at Juventus Stadium in July 2014, and was appointed Italy coach a month later.