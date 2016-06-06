Italy must stay grounded - Conte

Antonio Conte has stressed Italy cannot afford to get carried away following their 2-0 win over Finland on Monday as they prepare for their Euro 2016 opener against Belgium.

Italy will be hopeful of going all the way at the upcoming showpiece in France after making it to the final at Euro 2012, but Conte has warned they still have work to do.

"We are still working and we must stay grounded," the Italy coach told reporters.

"There's a week to go, we'll work on tactics and intensity.

"We take a lot of shots at goal and we just need a touch more luck. Euro 2016 will be difficult but I'm sure we'll give our all.

"First of all, I am leading great men and footballers second. Everyone works hard. I hope the boys can feel satisfied. We need to go as far as we can, giving everything and without regrets."

Thiago Motta struggled to make an impact against Finland, but Conte was quick to defend the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

"It's inevitable that Motta would have to improve physically," Conte added.

"He's back from fitness problems."

A penalty from Antonio Candreva and second-half goal from Daniele De Rossi saw Italy to their win in Verona.