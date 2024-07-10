'It's a privilege playing with him': Declan Rice singles one England star out for huge praise at Euro 2024

Declan Rice has selected the one England player it's been a "privilege" to play alongside at Euro 2024, ahead of the Three Lions' semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

Having played in every single minute of England's campaign at the tournament, Rice has had 20 other team-mates on the pitch with him in Germany at various points. But while some have scored last-minute crucial goals, like Jude Bellingham, and others been imperious in defence, like John Stones and Kyle Walker, it's actually another member of the squad that has impressed the Arsenal midfielder at Euro 2024.

When discussing the formation and setup of the team, Rice believes the switch to a five-at-the-back has certainly been a positive, while highlighting one key individual.

VIDEO: How Spain's Lamine Yamal Just DESTROYED France

"The formation gives us stability, and obviously having Kobbie [Mainoo] next to me - I've been singing his praises, he's been amazing," Rice said. "I'm lucky to have Kobbie, he loves to keep the ball, wants to pass the ball - it's a privilege playing with him."

Rice continued, acknowledging the fact that England have a great opportunity to create history as they play in their third major tournament semi-final under Gareth Southgate.

"It's a massive opportunity. It's obviously been a rollercoaster of a journey this tournament, but we're really relishing tonight," Rice said. "We thoroughly deserve to be here, having overcome some storms in the last couple of weeks.

Rice and Mainoo (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The lads are in a really good place mentally and physically, and tonight's a big night for English football."

He added: "When you drive into the stadium, you see all the orange shirts and all the England shirts - it makes you ready. These are the moments you live for as football players, we'll look back at these times in 15, 20 years, so we know we need to make the most of it

Bellingham and Rice (Image credit: Getty Images)

