Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for England vs Netherlands?

England's quest to end 58 years of hurt takes them to Dortmund tonight where Gareth Southgate's men face the Netherlands for the right to face Spain in Sunday night's Euro 2024 final.

It's not been especially pretty from England so far in Germany, but the Three Lions are through to the final four and know that they are just two wins away from footballing immortality.

Millions of fans will be watching back home on ITV, so FourFourTwo has a look at who will be bringing supporters the action and analysis from Germany.

It should be no surprise that ITV will have their lead commentator Sam Matterface on the gantry in Dortmund. The 46-year-old has been the broadcaster's number one choice since 2020 and has called the shots for all of England's games on ITV in Germany so far.

Alongside him will be former Arsenal and England right-back Lee Dixon, who has become a familiar face on the broadcasting scene since hanging up his boots in 2002. Ally McCoist is also on the gantry, with the Scotsman providing another voice to the match.

Who are the ITV pundits and presenters for England vs Netherlands?

There will be more big names back in the ITV studio to unpick the action. Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods are the two presenters and will lean on three former England internationals for analysis.

Ex-Manchester United and Three Lions right-back Gary Neville be joined by former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright, while 144-time-capped Lioness Karen Carney will complete ITV's team for the evening.

