Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for England vs Netherlands?

By
published

England are bidding to reach a second consecutive European Championship final - but who will be officiating the action?

England take on the Netherlands in Dortmund for a place in the Euro 2024 final Who is the referee and VAR for England vs Netherlands?
(Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images))

Gareth Southgate's England side are 90 minutes away from a second consecutive European Championship final as they undergo their final preparations to face the Netherlands in Dortmund this evening. 

Spain await the winners of tonight's clash in Sunday's Euro 2024 final following their exciting 2-1 win over France last night. England have needed an extra-time win over Slovakia and a penalty shootout victory over Switzerland to get this far, while Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side have seen off Romania and Turkey in the knockout stages.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.