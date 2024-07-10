Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for England vs Netherlands?

Gareth Southgate's England side are 90 minutes away from a second consecutive European Championship final as they undergo their final preparations to face the Netherlands in Dortmund this evening.

Spain await the winners of tonight's clash in Sunday's Euro 2024 final following their exciting 2-1 win over France last night. England have needed an extra-time win over Slovakia and a penalty shootout victory over Switzerland to get this far, while Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side have seen off Romania and Turkey in the knockout stages.

It promises to be a tense affair, while the refereeing appointment for this match has been a controversial one. FourFourTwo take a look...

Who is the referee for England vs Netherlands at Euro 2024?

Referee Felix Zwayer (Image credit: Getty Images)

This has perhaps been the most controversial refereeing appointment of the tournament, with UEFA handing the job to German official Felix Zwayer. The 42-year-old has plenty of big-match experience, not least the 2023 UEFA Nations League Final between Croatia and Spain, but his appointment has seen his role in a 2005 match-fixing scandal which saw him banned for six months in 2006 come back into the spotlight.

That's largely because England midfielder Jude Bellingham was fined €40,000 back in 2021 for describing him as “a referee that has match-fixed before” following a clash between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in 2021 that saw Bayern awarded a controversial penalty.

Zwayer refereed Italy versus Albania and Turkey versus Portugal in the group stage at Euro 2024, plus the Netherlands' 3-0 last-16 win over Romania and will be joined by assistants Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmüller.

Who is the VAR and fourth official for England vs Netherlands at Euro 2024?

Referee Daniel Siebert (Image credit: Getty Images)

This all-German officiating crew will see Daniel Siebert as the fourth official, with the 39-year-old have refereed two matches in the group stage, plus games at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Finally, Bastian Dankert will be on VAR duties and brings a decade's worth of experience as a FIFA-listed official.

