'It's good': Luton manager Rob Edwards reacts to Everton having points deduction reduced

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards believes "it's good" that Everton have learned the outcome of their appeal to the Premier League over the 10-point deduction.

As a result, Everton are now on 25 points, with their deduction reduced from 10 points to six, meaning Luton have been cut further adrift in their quest for Premier League survival this season.

Edwards, though, doesn't believe anything has changed for his squad at all, with the Toffees' initial point deduction not even considered at the club due to the volatility of the situation. For the Englishman, Luton still know they need to pick up as many points as possible to stave off the drop.

"We've been going off the league table with no deductions anyway, so it makes no real difference. We were in the bottom three before it, and we still are now.

"Now we're behind Nottingham Forest, four points behind with a game in hand, so the situation is the same from our point of view. As I say, we've been dealing with it without deductions, because that can't be the thing that keeps us in the Premier League. We've got to try and make it in our own hands, that's what we've got to try and do.

"In a way it's good that there's a bit of clarity."

While discussing both Everton and Nottingham Forest facing fresh charges for breaching PSRs, Edwards concedes that nothing about their situation changes.

"It's going to be hard anyway - we're in a difficult league and it's been tough since day one. There's more charges but that's completely out of our hands and out of our control. What's in our control is our performances and how hard we work.

"I wish we could control results, but we can't. So it is important what other people do, but if we don't do our job then it doesn't matter at all anyway. We knew this was going to be a really difficult task and that's always been the case and it's not going to change.

