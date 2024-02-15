Quiz! Can you name every manager to win promotion to the Premier League since 2000?
The Championship is a notoriously tough league to get out of, but all these managers have done it at least once
12 minutes on the clock, 72 managers to guess.
Nobody sees the Championship as their final destination, with everyone involved aspiring to reach the Premier League.
Some clubs have repeatedly bounced between the two divisions, while others have reached the top level just once in the modern era.
But this quiz is about the managers who delivered that success, whether or not they've gone on to repeat the trick.
There have been 72 promotion wins since 2000. How many of the managers responsible do you remember?
