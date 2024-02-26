Everton points deduction REDUCED

Everton have had their Premier League points deduction reduced, following an independent review.

The Toffees were deducted 10 points in November for an alleged breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR). Plenty at the time remarked that the punishment was harsh – and now, an Appeal Board has agreed with the sanction.

“Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect,” the club's official website announced.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has got four points back (Image credit: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

“We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the Club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the 9-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency.”

Everton also noted their thanks to their Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups, who had backed them during the uncertainty.

“The Club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the Club failed to act in utmost good faith,” they added. “That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the Club on appeal. The Club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.”

