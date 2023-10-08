'It's time': Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney makes MAJOR decision on future

Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney will return to England after leaving his role as manager of D.C. United.

Rooney, who made 52 appearances for D.C. United towards the end of his playing career, return to take charge of the team in the summer of 2022.

But, after failing to guide them to this season's playoffs, he has parted ways with the four-time MLS champions.

Rooney is Man United's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the former striker is now keen to head home, as he explained upon his departure from D.C. United. He said:

"It’s just the right time. I think I’ve done everything I can to try and get the club into [the] playoffs. It’s not one single thing which has happened; it’s about timing in your career. I have really enjoyed my time here, but I just feel it’s the right time to go back to England. What lies ahead, I don’t know."

Rooney's D.C. United record doesn't make for particularly positive reading: he won just 14 of his 53 games at the helm, giving him a win rate of 26.4%.

The D.C. United job was Rooney's second in management, after just over a year-and-a-half in charge at Derby County.

A statement from the club based in the American capital read: "We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the nation’s capital, first as a D.C. United player and captain and most recently as our coach. He remains an important part of the DC United family and a valued and cherished friend."

