Manchester United takeover: 'I know the right people' to replace Glazers – Beckham

Manchester United legend David Beckham has hinted he could help his former club oust the Glazers and return to their former glory, saying he knows 'the right people' to make a takeover happen.

The Glazers announced in November last year that they were considering selling United, but there have been no developments on a possible sale, despite bids of around £5 billion from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group and Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Beckham, now co-owner of Inter Miami, spoke about his former club's recent problems in an interview with Sky Sports.

Asked what he thought would happen at Old Trafford in the near future, he said: "Well let's see. I think [Erik] ten Hag is a good coach. It is a difficult time at the moment but there is a lot of noise around the club so it can't be easy for him.

"We all want that noise to go away and we want a decision to be made but [also] for the club, the fans, the players and the manager as well.

"We are one of, if not, the biggest club in the world. We want stability and I think that is the most important thing."

And in terms of a possible takeover, he said: "We all have our favourites of who we feel that need to run and look after the club and take the club back to where it belongs. In our eyes, in the fans' eyes, we are number one.

"We want to be back at the top. I believe I know the right people to do that."

Beckham wore a gold and green scarf (which has become a symbol of opposition to the Glazers) on his return to Old Trafford as an AC Milan player in 2010.

