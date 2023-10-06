Manchester United to sell Jadon Sancho for a HUGE loss, following fallout: report

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set to leave Old Trafford, following his high-profile bust-up with Erik ten Hag.

Red Devils boss Ten Hag omitted the former Borussia Dortmund star from his squad against Arsenal last month, making sure to emphasise that Sancho hadn't trained well when asked about it. Sancho stoked the flames in the aftermath, taking to social media to brand himself a "scapegoat".

Sancho hasn't played for Manchester United since, with Ten Hag insisting the 23-year-old apologise to him.

Erik ten Hag has taken a firm stance on Sancho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, TEAMtalk have exclusively claimed that United are to demand just £45-50 million for a player they paid £73m for two summers ago.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have linked Barcelona with a move for the England star, while The Sun have noted that Dortmund may return for the player who made over a century of appearances for them in four seasons in Germany.

VIDEO: What Really Happened Between Jadon Sancho And Erik Ten Hag

Ordinarily, United may be interested purely in a loan deal to rehabilitate the talented wide man, with a view to potentially rehabilitating him down the line. Financial restrictions, however, may leave Ten Hag wanting to offload a star he deems troublesome in order to raise capital.

Over the summer, United had to bring in Sofyan Amrabat on a loan deal with an option to buy, for example, due to Financial Fair Play laws. Selling Sancho for around £45m would be a huge loss – but one that would at least enable them to recoup some money in order to strengthen elsewhere.

Manchester United are struggling financially, as evidenced by Sofyan Amrabat only joining on loan (Image credit: Getty)

United currently sit 10th in the table and bottom of their Champions League group.

Transfermarkt values Sancho at €45m.

