Man United takeover: Zlatan Ibrahimovic DEFENDS Glazers after Cristiano Ronaldo dig

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has defender the Glazer family, after Manchester United's owners were criticised by Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Piers Morgan last year, Ronaldo claimed that the Glazers "don't care about the club" – which they put on the market almost 12 months ago.

United fans are determined to see the back of the Glazers – amid continued interest from INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and prominent Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani – but Ibrahimovic, who spent 18 months at Old Trafford, has spoken more favourably about them.

United fans continue to protest against the Glazers, who have held majority control at Old Trafford since 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In his own interview with Morgan, the recently retired former AC Milan and Barcelona striker said: "I think now in Man Utd, I don't know, there are some kind of demonstrations about the owners to sell it and that – but just a reminder, the owners are investing.

"It is not like they are not investing because they brought in many players for a high amount of money. So, I think it's a little bit wrong saying that they are not doing what the fans expect them to do...I don't know what the real reason is behind everything."

Why Man United's problems are EVEN WORSE than you think

The long-running Man United takeover saga drags on amid a torrid period for the club on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag's side have lost four of their first seven games of the Premier League season – and five of their last seven in all competitions, going down 3-2 at home to Galatasaray in the Champions League last time out.

More Manchester United stories

Man United's poor form could ultimately see the Premier League miss out on a fifth Champions League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, outcast Jadon Sancho could be on his way out of Old Trafford for less than £50m.

And Erik ten Hag is said to be dealing with a 'toxic' atmosphere in the dressing room.