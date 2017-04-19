It's verging on ridiculous! - Carrick amazed by Ronaldo's latest record
Michael Carrick has given his assessment of former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo's "frightening" latest goal record.
Cristiano Ronaldo is "verging on ridiculous" after reaching a Champions League record of 100 goals, according to his former Manchester United team-mate Michael Carrick.
The Real Madrid star became the first player to reach a century in the competition with a hat-trick in Tuesday's 4-2 quarter-final second-leg win over Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu.
Ronaldo's first 15 Champions League goals came for United – including a towering header in the victorious 2008 final against Chelsea in Moscow – before he joined Madrid in 2009 for what was then a world-record fee of €94million.
The 32-year-old has gone on to win the trophy on two further occasions, and Carrick is amazed that he has reached such a milestone.
"It's verging on ridiculous, really, to score so many goals in such a challenging competition," he told United's official website. "It really is incredible.
. reacts to a century of Champions League goals for ... April 19, 2017
"I watched both games against Bayern. He gets a sniff of a chance and 'bang', it's away. There weren't really many other chances that he squandered. He had a few shots but you almost bank on him to score.
"It's a frightening, frightening stat. But how many records has he broken over the years? It's unbelievable and tells you everything about him."
Go behind-the-scenes and watch the team celebrate 's hat-trick Bayern!April 19, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.