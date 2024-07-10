Ivan Toney wanted by Champions League side - where he’d link up with England strike partner: report

By
published

Ivan Toney could be presented with a brilliant transfer offer this summer, by a club competing in the Champions League

Ivan Toney of England looks on during the Uefa Euro 2024 quarter-final football match between England and Switzerland. The match ends in a tie 1-1. England wins 5-3 over Switzerland after penalty kicks. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Toney is set for a hectic summer when he returns from Euro 2024, with the Brentford striker the subject of intense transfer speculation. 

While Arsenal and Chelsea have both been interested in the England striker in the past, Brentford's £80m transfer valuation has seemed to put them off. With Toney's contract having just a year to run now, though, he could be available for a cut-price deal - putting some top clubs on red alert.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 