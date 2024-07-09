'You watch Harry Kane and say there’s something not right, he’s not sharp, he’s not in the box and at some point England are going to need to make a decision’ Ian Wright on Gareth Southgate’s big call

By
published

England captain Kane has underwhelmed at Euro 2024 so far, and Wright has hinted at what boss Southgate must do to change things up

England captain Harry Kane looks on during the Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Switzerland
Harry Kane during England's Euro 2024 quarter-final tie against Switzerland (Image credit: Alamy)

England manager Gareth Southgate has a decision to make about Harry Kane amid the striker's struggles at Euro 2024. That's according to former Three Lions frontman Ian Wright.

Despite scoring two goals, Kane has been less than convincing in England's run to the last four of Euro 2024. The captain has started every game but does not look his usual formidable self.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...