'I've played more European games than any other English player in history': Former Liverpool star on his surprise record

Jamie Carragher has recalled his European debut against Celtic, which sent him on the path to becoming the England’s top appearance holder in continental competitions.

The former defender stayed at Liverpool for his entire playing career, winning the Champions League, UEFA Cup and two UEFA Super Cups in that time.

And he revealed on the ‘Stick to Football’ podcast that his tally of 150 games in UEFA competitions is unmatched among English footballers.

Carragher was a Champions League winner with Liverpool (Image credit: PA Images)

“I've played more European games than any other English player in history – 150,” Carragher said.

“Giggsy [Ryan Giggs] has played more but he’s Welsh!

“My first European game was Celtic at home – Steve McManaman scored the goal – the dribble at Parkhead.

“I was on the bench that night and my first European game was the return of that. We drew 2-2 there, drew 0-0 at home and went through on away goals.”

The game in question was in the 1997/98 UEFA Cup first round, but Liverpool were knocked out by Strasbourg in their next tie.

Over a 17-year career at Anfield, Carragher made 737 appearances for the Reds, second only to Ian Callaghan in the club’s all-time ranking.

Jamie Carragher was speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Liverpool have made move for first-choice Jurgen Klopp replacement: report

Supercomputer predicts Liverpool will win the league – in the tightest title race for a decade