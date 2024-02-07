Liverpool have made move for first-choice Jurgen Klopp replacement: report

Liverpool have identified their top target to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager at the end of the season and moves are underway to seal a deal, according to reports.

The German boss made the stunning announcement last month that he will depart Anfield at the end of the season.

Klopp’s exit will end a trophy-laden nine-year spell on Merseyside in which he led them to Premier League and Champions League titles.

Speculation around who will succeed him in the role has been flying ever since, but French outlet Foot Mercato claims that the Reds have made their first move to finding a new boss.

Liverpool are aiming for more trophies in Klopp's final season (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen manager and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has been contacted by the Reds hierarchy, according to the report.

The Merseyside head honchos have been at work looking for a suitable replacement since learning of Klopp’s decision in November, and have made Alonso their top target.

Alonso himself brushed away the rumours by insisting his “focus is here at Bayer Leverkusen” despite being the bookies’ favourite to get the job.

Alonso's Leverkusen are aiming for a sensational Bundesliga title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former playmaker spent five years on Merseyside from 2004-2009, winning the Champions League in 2004/05 as well as FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles.

Now 42, Alonso joined Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022 after his first spell in coaching as boss of Real Sociedad’s B team.

Alonso took over a side sitting second-bottom in the Bundesliga and led them to sixth place and the Europa League semi-finals.

He has gone one better this term, mounting a sensational title challenge to the mighty Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen sit top of the Bundesliga table after 20 games, two points clear of Bayern – who they face at home on Saturday in a momentous date for the title race.

More Premier League stories

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?

Richard Dunne on the craziest signing he witnessed at Manchester City

Ranked! The 10 best right-wingers in the world right now