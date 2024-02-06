Supercomputer predicts Liverpool will win the league – in the tightest title race for a decade

Liverpool are tipped to win the Premier League title during Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club.

The Reds are currently top of the table after 23 games played, despite succumbing to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester City are also aiming to claim a third successive Premier League title and closed the current gap to just two points following their 3-1 win over Brentford.

However, according to Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE, Liverpool are viewed as most likely to hand Klopp a perfect send-off come May.

The German has already confirmed he will step down as manager at Anfield at the end of the season, ending his nine-year tenure on Merseyside. Predicted to tip both Arsenal and City to the title, Liverpool would claim a second Premier League crown under Klopp, following his success in 2019/20.

Mikel Arteta's side are set to just miss out once again, following their second-place finish last season. The Gunners were in fine form as they saw off Liverpool just a few days ago, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all on target.

City, predicted to finish 3rd, have been without key men Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland for large parts of the season already, although both have now returned to full fitness. Aston Villa have been tipped to grab the final Champions League qualification spot after an impressive season under Unai Emery.

Tottenham and Newcastle are in 5th and 6th respectively, whilst Brighton is the side forecasted to secure the final European qualifying spot. Manchester United are down as 8th.

The supercomputer simulated the Premier League season 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from last season (across all competitions), pre-season results and the current season as it progresses, projecting the season based on both pre-season expectations and xG earned both for and against during the season.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Premier League table: predicted by Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE Club P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1. Liverpool 38 24.5 8.8 4.7 86.3 38.1 48.2 82.4 2. Arsenal 38 25.1 6.9 6.1 79 33.9 45.1 82.1 3. Manchester City 38 24.4 7.3 6.3 87 42.4 44.6 80.5 4. Aston Villa 38 20.8 7.3 9.9 74.7 50.9 23.8 69.8 5. Tottenham Hotspur 38 19.3 8.1 10.7 76.9 61.5 15.3 65.9 6. Newcastle United 38 16.8 6 15.2 79 63.8 15.2 56.4 7. Brighton & Hove Albion 38 14.9 11.5 11.7 65.1 60.7 4.4 56.1 8. Manchester United 38 16.5 5.4 16.1 50.5 57.9 -7.4 54.9 9. West Ham United 38 14.3 9.3 14.4 56.3 64 -7.7 52.3 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 14.1 8.3 15.6 58 62 -3.9 50.7 11. Bournemouth 38 13.4 9.7 15 54.9 65 -10.1 49.8 12. Chelsea 38 14.1 6.8 17.1 65.8 72.7 -6.9 49.2 13. Fulham 38 12.4 8.7 16.9 51.1 60.3 -9.2 45.9 14. Brentford 38 12.3 7.5 18.2 57.5 64.4 -6.8 44.3 15. Everton 38 14.9 8.3 14.7 51.4 50.1 1.3 43.1 16. Crystal Palace 38 10.5 9.6 17.9 44.5 64.1 -19.6 41.2 17. Nottingham Forest 38 9.9 9.8 18.3 46.5 62.6 -16.1 39.6 18. Luton Town 38 9 8.3 20.6 51.6 73.9 -22.3 35.5 19. Burnley 38 6.7 7.5 23.7 40.1 72.6 -32.5 27.7 20. Sheffield United 38 4.9 7.1 26 34.2 89.5 -55.3 21.9

