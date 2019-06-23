Tottenham on verge of completing first summer signing - report

Tottenham are on the verge of completing the signing of Leeds winger Jack Clarke, report The Daily Express.

The Champions League runners-up will pay £15m to bring the teenager to north London.

Clarke was promoted to the Leeds first team by Marcelo Bielsa last summer.

The York-born forward was then a regular throughout the 2018/19 campaign, making 22 appearances as the club qualified for the play-offs.

However, their failure to win promotion to the Premier League means Leeds are unable to keep hold of the highly-rated prospect.

And Tottenham hope to get the deal over the line in the coming days.

