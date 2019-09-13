Jack doubtful but Kent could feature for Rangers

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is a doubt for the visit of Livingston after aggravating a knee problem while on Scotland duty.

Winger Ryan Kent is in contention to feature after signing from Liverpool but he is still catching up with his match-sharpness.

Jordan Jones picked up both a two-match ban and a knee injury when fouling Celtic full-back Moritz Bauer last time out.

Livi full-back Ricki Lamie is hoping to return from a knock.

But midfielders Scott Robinson, Keaghan Jacobs and Scott Pittman are likely to remain on the sidelines with muscle problems.

Hakeem Odoffin is still out while Lee Miller remains a doubt.

Provisional Rangers squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Flanagan, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kamara, Docherty, King, Arfield, Ojo, Barker, Defoe, Morelos, Kent, Foderingham.

Provisional Livingston squad: Stewart, Devlin, Lamie, Lithgow, Guthrie, McMillan, Savane, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Sibbald, Erskine, Stobbs, Souda, Tiffoney, Dykes, Pepe, Henderson, Sarkic.