Jack Grealish told to leave Manchester City - with record signing suffering under Pep Guardiola

It’s been far from plain sailing for Jack Grealish since he signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2021 for then Premier League record £100 million.

Despite winning the Premier League in each of his seasons at the club, including a treble in the 2022/23 season he’s failed to nail down a regular spot in Pep Guardiola’s side.

In 2024, the club's record signing failed to score a single goal for Manchester City in official competitions and has now been urged to move on by England legend.

Jack Grealish advised to have a 'serious think' about Manchester City future

Grealish with one of his three Premier League titles with Man City (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chris Waddle is widely regarded as one of England’s best ever players and he believes it is in Grealish’s best interests to look for a challenge away from Manchester City.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Waddle said: "I do think that it’s time for Jack to have a serious think about his future, that’s the stage he’s at now, which is unfortunate.”

During his time at Aston Villa Grealish was one of the most exciting players in the country (Image credit: Alamy)

He believes the difference between Grealish’s role at Aston Villa and Man city, as well as the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is seriously harming his performance levels.

He added: "At Aston Villa, he had a lot more freedom to show what he could do. When he went to Man City, he has basically played as an out-and-out left winger, and he’s not a left winger.

"I've been pretty critical of him over the years, saying he can't beat a man and is always passing backwards.

"He probably isn’t playing at the moment because Rodri is injured and there is no one for him to pass the ball back to!

"He carries the ball, he gives City good balance, checks back, gives it to Rodri, and that's what he's done for the last few years."

Following Manchester City’s 4-1 demolition of West Ham Guardiola stated summer signing Savinho “is in better shape and everything than Jack and that’s why I played him,” a damning assessment of Grealish’s current situation at Man City.

It’s difficult to see where Grealish – who holds the record for being the joint-most expensive English player of all time – could resurrect his career at 29 with his prime years likely behind him.

It’s unlikely Aston Villa fans would welcome him back with open arms, and previous destinations such as Tottenham may not be viable, given the success players such as Cole Palmer has had after moving to a direct rival of the Citizens. FourFourTwo hopes Grealish can once again show his maverick abilities as when he’s in full flight there’s not many better players to watch.