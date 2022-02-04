Jack Hamilton fires leaders Arbroath to win over second-placed Kilmarnock
By PA Staff published
Jack Hamilton fired 10-man Arbroath four points clear in the cinch Championship after hitting the only goal in a 1-0 win against second-placed Kilmarnock.
The part-timers continued their surprise title charge when on-loan Livingston striker Hamilton dispossessed Dylan Tait and drilled a shot from 22 yards which squirmed through Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming’s hands.
Chances were at a premium on a windy night at Gayfield with Jason Thomson and Daniel MacKay coming close at either end in the first half.
Kyle Lafferty missed a good chance for Killie and they could not claw the goal back after James Craigen was sent off for a lunge on Rory McKenzie with five minutes left.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.