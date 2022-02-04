Trending

Jack Hamilton fires leaders Arbroath to win over second-placed Kilmarnock

By published

Livingston FC Headshots 2021/2022 – Tony Macaroni Arena
(Image credit: Malcolm Mackenzie)

Jack Hamilton fired 10-man Arbroath four points clear in the cinch Championship after hitting the only goal in a 1-0 win against second-placed Kilmarnock.

The part-timers continued their surprise title charge when on-loan Livingston striker Hamilton dispossessed Dylan Tait and drilled a shot from 22 yards which squirmed through Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming’s hands.

Chances were at a premium on a windy night at Gayfield with Jason Thomson and Daniel MacKay coming close at either end in the first half.

Kyle Lafferty missed a good chance for Killie and they could not claw the goal back after James Craigen was sent off for a lunge on Rory McKenzie with five minutes left.

